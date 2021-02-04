Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $7.10, but opened at $6.56. Iteris shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 13,653 shares.

The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Get Iteris alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $161,512.20. Also, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Iteris by 479.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Iteris by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the third quarter worth $191,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.34 million, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

About Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.