iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Position Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,925,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 223,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after buying an additional 110,848 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,595,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,642 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.68 and a 52 week high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

