iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Lifted by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.