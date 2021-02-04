iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $321.22

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $321.22 and last traded at $321.05, with a volume of 15423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

