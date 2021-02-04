iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB stock opened at $217.02 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $219.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.