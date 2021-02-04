iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 739,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.96. The company had a trading volume of 137,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,274. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

