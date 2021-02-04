iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Aspiriant LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,993 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $48,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,824,000 after buying an additional 590,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,417,000 after purchasing an additional 710,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,597,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,956 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,791,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,416 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,604. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

