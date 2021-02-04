iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,621,000 after buying an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $29,253,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 308,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,775,000 after buying an additional 100,028 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 238.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,650,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $163.88 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $168.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

