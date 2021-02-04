iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 123.8% during the third quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 129,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of SMLF stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $50.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.