iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,726 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.84. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.