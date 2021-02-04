iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s 3rd Largest Position

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519,716 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41.

