iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.09 and last traded at $30.08. Approximately 130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 93.57% of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF worth $19,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

