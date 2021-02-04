iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lessened by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.8% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 6,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $74.15. 827,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,296,428. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

