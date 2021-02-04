iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Winning Points Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Winning Points Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.5% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 35,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 406,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,296,428. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $69.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

