iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $300.14

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $300.14 and last traded at $300.14, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.70 and its 200-day moving average is $273.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

