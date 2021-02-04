iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

INDY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.06. 1,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $45.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 575.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

