iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Position Increased by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up 2.7% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 170,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 158,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 32,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,185. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.