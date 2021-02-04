iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $101.70. 312,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,338. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.36.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

