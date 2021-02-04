iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $385.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,873. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.53. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

