(IRG.TO) (TSE:IRG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(IRG.TO) (TSE:IRG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.03. (IRG.TO) shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 82,983 shares changing hands.

(IRG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IRG)

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc is a Canada-based franchise and licensing company. Its operating segments are Franchising, Manufacturing and Corporate. The Franchising segment comprises franchising royalties, supplier contributions and franchise fees from the Company’s franchised restaurant brands, as well as retail royalties from the sales of branded products to retailers.

