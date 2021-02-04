Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 7.6%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.73 and last traded at $47.35. 1,182,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,263,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOVA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

