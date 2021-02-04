Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vipshop Call Options (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,171 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,234% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,111 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 384.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after buying an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 364.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 67.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 9.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,891,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 165,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 3.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,776,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,558 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. The stock had a trading volume of 72,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,078. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

