Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,020 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 920% compared to the typical volume of 100 put options.

NYSE NOVA traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $44.36. 14,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,302. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 176,689 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $8,841,517.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,510,412 shares of company stock valued at $293,025,956.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.