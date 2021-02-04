Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amazon.com (AMZN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently:

2/4/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at 140166 from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $4,400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4,155.00.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $3,660.00 to $3,860.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,860.00 to $3,940.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $4,000.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $3,900.00.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $4,150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $4,000.00.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00.

1/27/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $4,100.00 to $4,155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/21/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00.

1/15/2021 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Amazon.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Amazon is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, coronavirus-led spike in online orders continues to be a major tailwind. Also, solid growth in its online stores sales remains a positive. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is another positive. Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. Further, improving Alexa skills and expanding smart home products portfolio are positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain risks for the company’s margin expansion in the near term. Also, rising cloud competition poses risk.”

12/17/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2020 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $3,700.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $13.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,299.39. 92,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,186.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,344 shares of company stock worth $22,959,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

