Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investar Holding Corporation is a bank holding company for Investar Bank. It offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professional concerns, as well as loans to individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides cash management products and services, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking, as well as debit cards and mobile banking services. Investar Holding Corporation is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “

Get Investar alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Investar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

ISTR opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. Investar has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 14.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Investar by 162.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Investar by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Investar by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.