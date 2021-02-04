Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 2.4% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $11,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 549.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of IDLV stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,536. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.