Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $294.68

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $294.68 and last traded at $294.68, with a volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.11.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

