Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 5,397 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.