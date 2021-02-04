Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

VPV opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

