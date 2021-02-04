Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.18

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.18 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 97852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.83.

IVZ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Invesco by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

