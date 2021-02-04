Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after buying an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after buying an additional 1,299,856 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after buying an additional 342,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,714,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,565,000 after buying an additional 69,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 459,072 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $21.83 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

