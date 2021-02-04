Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,408,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

