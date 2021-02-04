Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.11% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of PCY stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.