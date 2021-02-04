Intrum AB (publ)’s (ITJTY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of ITJTY opened at $28.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. Intrum AB has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $30.79.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

