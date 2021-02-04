Intersect Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1,158.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,499,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,254,000 after buying an additional 645,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,163,000 after buying an additional 606,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 385,417 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,024,000 after buying an additional 283,972 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRX opened at $17.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

