Intersect Capital LLC Purchases 601 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after acquiring an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,613,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 242,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,690. The company has a market capitalization of $138.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.68.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

