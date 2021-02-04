Intersect Capital LLC Invests $484,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000.

Airbnb stock opened at $187.20 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. BTIG Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.04.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

