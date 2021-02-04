Intersect Capital LLC Invests $389,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $3,742,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $62.11 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Compass Point lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

