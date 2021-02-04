Intersect Capital LLC Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 181,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,056,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 67,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,262,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,499,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

