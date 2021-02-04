Intersect Capital LLC Has $611,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of WFC opened at $31.81 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.