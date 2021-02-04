Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $34.71.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

