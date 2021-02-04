Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 341.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,267 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.7% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 31,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 96.8% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 4,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

