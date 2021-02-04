Intersect Capital LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $89.31. 225,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $82.74. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.