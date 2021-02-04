Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $148.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,614,798 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.