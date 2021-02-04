Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 5,787 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1,543.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.1% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 41.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

RLJ stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.97%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

