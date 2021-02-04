International Frontier Resources Co. (IFR.V) (CVE:IFR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.03

Shares of International Frontier Resources Co. (IFR.V) (CVE:IFR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1038560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

International Frontier Resources Co. (IFR.V) Company Profile (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley and Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation has a strategic alliance with SIMMONS EDECO to pursue oil and gas opportunities in the Mexican market primarily focused on upstream oil and gas, as well as midstream and service contract opportunities.

