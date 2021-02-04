International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.69. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

