International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NuVasive by 4,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -247.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

