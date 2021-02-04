International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. David Loasby raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 104,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

