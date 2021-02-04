International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 207 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 647,469 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,164,000 after purchasing an additional 388,581 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $134.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.20. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

